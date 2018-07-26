Brics nations pledge unity against US trade war threat

Five of the biggest emerging economies stood by the multilateral system on Thursday and vowed to strengthen economic cooperation in the face of US tariff threats and unilateralism.

The heads of the Brics group - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - met for an annual summit dominated by the risk of a global US-led trade war, although leaders did not publicly mention US president Donald Trump by name.

"We should stay committed to multilateralism," China's president Xi Jinping said on the second day of the Johannesburg talks. "The escalation of protectionism and unilateralism are directly affecting ... emerging markets," he said in a statement in the day's opening session.

"Closer economic cooperation for shared prosperity is the original purpose and priority of Brics," Xi added.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, who held a controversial meeting with Trump last week, echoed the calls for closer ties among Brics members and for stronger trade within the group.