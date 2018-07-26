India detains mother over dead baby in plane toilet

A 19-year-old woman was detained after a dead newborn baby was found in the toilet of an Indian passenger plane, police told AFP Thursday.

Cabin crew on the domestic AirAsia flight on Wednesday found the dead foetus minutes before the plane landed in New Delhi.

"A doctor from the medical team at Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered on board," an airline statement said.

AirAsia said that all female passengers were questioned before the suspect was identified and detained.

"A 19-year-old acknowledged that she had delivered the baby and was taken to the hospital for medical attention and examination," police official Sanjay Bhatia told AFP.

"She has only told us that she is a sportsperson but refused medical examination or (to give) any more details about the incident," he added.

Investigators are now trying to contact the teenager's family to get more details. The mother faces a fine and up to two years in jail.