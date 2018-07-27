Volunteers rush to help Greece fire victims

Schools in the Greek port town of Rafina are unusually busy for summer -- overflowing with donations and volunteers, showing the vast wellspring of local solidarity for victims of deadly fires.

"You see this girl? Her house burned down, and now she's here every day helping," said Anastasios Moustikadis, pointing to a teenager tidying bottles of water.

The 40-year-old, who organises donations at the primary school-turned-warehouse, himself lost one of his closest friends in the fires when they destroyed the neighbouring village of Mati.

"I will go to his funeral Sunday, that's the only break I'll allow myself," said Moustikadis, as a batch of volunteers arrived to help distribute donations by car.

In the hours after Monday night's tragedy, when more than 80 people died -- mostly suffocated by smoke or burned alive in the terrible blaze -- a vast wave of solidarity swept the country.