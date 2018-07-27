World

Volunteers rush to help Greece fire victims

27 July 2018 - 11:09 By AFP
People try to extinguish a wildfire burning next to a church in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018.
People try to extinguish a wildfire burning next to a church in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Schools in the Greek port town of Rafina are unusually busy for summer -- overflowing with donations and volunteers, showing the vast wellspring of local solidarity for victims of deadly fires.

"You see this girl? Her house burned down, and now she's here every day helping," said Anastasios Moustikadis, pointing to a teenager tidying bottles of water.

The 40-year-old, who organises donations at the primary school-turned-warehouse, himself lost one of his closest friends in the fires when they destroyed the neighbouring village of Mati.

"I will go to his funeral Sunday, that's the only break I'll allow myself," said Moustikadis, as a batch of volunteers arrived to help distribute donations by car.

In the hours after Monday night's tragedy, when more than 80 people died -- mostly suffocated by smoke or burned alive in the terrible blaze -- a vast wave of solidarity swept the country.

Rescuers scour scorched towns after Greece wildfires kill at least 74

Rescue workers in Greece continued to search charred homes and burned-out cars Wednesday as the toll from some of the worst wildfires this century is ...
News
2 days ago

"Mati looks like a war zone, it's unbelievable," said Zoi Pantelidou, 26, who has been volunteering at the town hall since Tuesday, coordinating volunteers and donations.

"I can't tell you exactly how many (volunteers) there are, the number grows every day," said Savvas Arapkilis, deputy mayor of the city.

On Thursday, dozens of people, mostly teenagers and young adults, queued patiently to register for volunteering duties.

"They are the children of the crisis, they know that we need solidarity and to work together," said Moustikadis.

 Volunteer nation 

Greece, hit by years of austerity and on the front lines of Europe's immigration crisis, has learned to rely on an organised civil society, in the face of underfunded public services stretched to breaking point.

Free dispensaries, citizen canteens and volunteer activities for refugees have flourished across the country.

The momentum after the fire has been such that Rafina's mayor Evangelos Bournous has had to appeal to citizens to stop sending food, saying they "cannot manage any more". Four municipal buildings are already overflowing with donations.

Greek fires death toll hits 50: officials

The death toll from a series of fires sweeping Greece climbed to 50 on Tuesday with a Red Cross official reporting the discovery of 26 more bodies at ...
News
3 days ago

"Would you like some water," a teenager asks an elderly couple who are busy trying to clean up their charred house in Mati.

It's the third team to offer them water and food in less than a quarter of an hour.

"I take the water every time," said Sophia Tsaganou Profitou.

"It could be a month until they've restored the water," added the septuagenarian. The electricity is also cut.

Patrols by teams of volunteers has allowed them to discover critical humanitarian situations which could have escaped the authorities.

But sometimes, volunteers are patrolling an area where no residents are left. At burned houses, short notes have been scrawled outside: "We're fine" plus a mobile number at which they can be reached.

"What we're doing is just a drop in the ocean, but I couldn't continue my holiday as if nothing had happened," said 17-year-old Photini, wearing a paper mask to protect against the smell of smoke which still envelops the burned village. 

READ MORE

Record heatwave sweeps across Northern Hemisphere

From the Arctic Circle and Scandinavia to California, Japan and North Africa, an exceptional heatwave has been sweeping across the Northern ...
News
18 hours ago

At least 24 dead in Greek wildfires

At least 24 people have died and more than 150 been injured after wildfires tore through woodland and villages around Athens, as Greek authorities ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma corruption charges: 10 crucial dates with destiny South Africa
  2. How relationships formed in army barracks could be key to Zanu-PF retaining ... Africa
  3. Curtain closes on election campaigns as Zimbabwe prepares to vote Africa
  4. 'Bishopscourt teenager' arrested over school bomb threats South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
X