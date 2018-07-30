Death toll rises as dry conditions fuel deadly California fires

The death toll in northern California’s Carr blaze has risen to six as firefighters from across the country struggled to control flames that have scorched tens of thousands of acres.

“I’ve been a lifelong resident of this community, and I’ve never seen a fire with such destruction here in this area ever before,” said Shasta County Supervisor Leonard Moty.

The remains of a person who ignored evacuation orders was found in a burnt residence on Sunday, said Tom Bosenko, the sheriff of Shasta County, where the Carr Fire began on July 23. Bosenko gave no further details.

Two firefighters were killed earlier battling the Carr blaze and three people — a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five — perished when their Redding home was rapidly swallowed up by flames.

Separately, a firefighter identified as Brian Hughes died on Sunday while battling a different blaze, the Ferguson Fire, which is near Yosemite National Park. Hughes “was struck and killed by a tree” while fighting the blaze, the Sequoia and Kings National Parks Service said.

“We grieve his loss,” they said on Twitter, and included a picture of the bearded firefighter.