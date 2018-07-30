World

Eiffel Tower workers strike looms over long lines

30 July 2018 - 17:14 By AFP
Eiffel Tower workers plan to embark on demonstrations over long queues as a result of a new policy which union officials have said generate "monstrous" waits
Eiffel Tower workers plan to embark on demonstrations over long queues as a result of a new policy which union officials have said generate "monstrous" waits
Image: ©Christopher Ames/iStock.com

Eiffel Tower workers are planning to strike this week over a new access policy for visitors which they say is generating "monstrous" waits at the famous tourist landmark, union officials said on Monday.

Since early July the monument has set aside half of daily tickets for people who buy them in advance on the internet and choose a scheduled time for their visit.

Previously just 20 percent of tickets could be booked ahead of time.

But the tower's management has also decided to reserve specific elevators for each type of ticket holder, a move which "creates lines that are at times monstrous and often lopsided," the CGT union said in a statement.

During off-peak times for pre-booked tickets, such as early afternoon or evening, the reserved elevator might be half empty -- despite lines of up to three hours at the elevator for walk-ins.

Tourism in Victoria Falls unaffected by upcoming elections

It is business as usual in the Zimbabwean tourist town of Victoria Falls‚ with a steady influx of tourists from Western countries‚ resulting in most ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

And high demand at the pre-booked elevator can cause backups that force people to wait long beyond their scheduled visit.

"Beyond the waste in terms of efficiency, and the unhappy visitors... employees' patience has run out," said the CGT's Denis Vavassori.

He said that the problem was not that 50 percent of tickets are now pre-booked, but that all visitors should be allowed access to the same elevators in order to better manage the flows.

But he said management has refused to budge.

"We're not talking about a failure... there's just an adjustment that needs to be made," Vavassori said.

The tower, which welcomed more than six million visitors last year, has been hit by repeated strikes by its 300-strong staff in recent years over issues ranging from pick-pocketing to maintenance work.

READ MORE

Cape Town seeking to change Day Zero narrative to bring tourists back

Who would have thought that the future of post-apocalypse Cape Town would look so bright?
News
12 days ago

Morocco's litter-strewn beaches kick up a stink

Blessed with a coastline that stretches for hundreds of kilometres across flat sandy expanses and rugged coves, Morocco's beaches should be a magnet ...
News
10 days ago

Tourists could be jetting off to space as early as 2019

The two companies leading the pack in the pursuit of space tourism say they are just months away from their first out-of-this-world passenger flights ...
Lifestyle
17 days ago

Most read

  1. I shot him‚ but his sexual abuse made me do it, says woman who married adoptive ... South Africa
  2. ‘Zanu-PF removed Mugabe‚ now the people will remove Zanu-PF’ - presidential ... Africa
  3. Eiffel Tower workers strike looms over long lines World
  4. India sparks Muslims' fear by keeping 4-million people off citizens' list World
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X