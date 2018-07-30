Eiffel Tower workers strike looms over long lines

Eiffel Tower workers are planning to strike this week over a new access policy for visitors which they say is generating "monstrous" waits at the famous tourist landmark, union officials said on Monday.

Since early July the monument has set aside half of daily tickets for people who buy them in advance on the internet and choose a scheduled time for their visit.

Previously just 20 percent of tickets could be booked ahead of time.

But the tower's management has also decided to reserve specific elevators for each type of ticket holder, a move which "creates lines that are at times monstrous and often lopsided," the CGT union said in a statement.

During off-peak times for pre-booked tickets, such as early afternoon or evening, the reserved elevator might be half empty -- despite lines of up to three hours at the elevator for walk-ins.