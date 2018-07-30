India sparks Muslims' fear by keeping 4-million people off citizens' list

India said on Monday it had excluded more than 4-million people from a draft list of citizens in the border state of Assam, a move that has sparked fears about the future of thousands in the region.

Security has been tightened across the state, which borders Bangladesh, as thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims worry about being sent to detention centres or deported, a witness said.

The tea-rich state of Assam has long been the centre of social and communal tensions with locals campaigning against illegal immigrants, a fight that prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government has championed.

In 1983, scores of people were chased down and killed by machete-armed mobs intent on hounding out Muslim immigrants.

The government said the draft was not meant to drive people out and those who could not produce valid documents and were struck out of the list would have a chance to re-apply.

"Based on this draft, there is no question of anyone being taken to detention centres or foreigners’ tribunal," said Sailesh, India's census commissioner who uses only one name, in the state's main city Guwahati.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled to India from Bangladesh during Bangladesh's war of independence from Pakistan in the early 1970s. Most of them settled in Assam, which has a near-270 km border with Bangladesh.

More than 30-million people had applied and 4 007 707 had been excluded from the list, Sailesh said.

To be recognised as Indian citizens, all residents of Assam had to produce documents proving that they or their families lived in the country before March 24 1971.