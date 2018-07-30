World

More than 500 hikers stranded on mountain after Indonesia quake

30 July 2018 - 07:47 By AFP
A villager walks through the ruins of a collapsed house during a search for the equipment of Malaysian tourists who died during the earthquake at the Sembalun Selong village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 29, 2018.
A villager walks through the ruins of a collapsed house during a search for the equipment of Malaysian tourists who died during the earthquake at the Sembalun Selong village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 29, 2018.
Image: Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/via REUTERS

More than 500 hikers and their guides remain stranded by landslides on an active volcano on Lombok, a day after a powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian holiday island, a national park official said Monday.

Helicopters and rescue teams on foot have been deployed to scour the slopes of Mount Rinjani, which is crisscrossed with hiking routes popular with tourists.

"There are still 560 people trapped. Five hundred are in Segara Anakan area, and 60 are in Batu Ceper," said the head of Rinjani national park Sudiyono, who goes by one name.

Sixteen people were killed and hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the shallow 6.4-magnitude quake, which sent people running from their homes early in the morning of Sunday.

The quake also dislodged tonnes of rock and mud on Mt. Rinjani, leaving people with no easy way down.

Rising some 3,726 metres (12,224 feet) above sea level, the peak is the second-tallest volcano in Indonesia and a favourite among sightseers keen to take in its expansive views.

Hiking trails on the mountain were closed following the quake due to fear of further landslides.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Lombok's main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

The initial tremor was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 100 aftershocks. 

READ MORE

Powerful quake hits Indonesia's Lombok, 12 killed, houses damaged

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesian tourist island
News
1 day ago

Trash heroes and scavenger apps battle Bali 'garbage emergency'

Five years ago, tour guide Wayan Aksara noticed that more and more visitors he showed around the Indonesian island of Bali were complaining about ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Why Zimbabwe’s first elections after the Mugabe ouster are so significant Africa
  2. WATCH | Mnangagwa hits back at Mugabe, claims he's 'made a deal' with Chamisa Africa
  3. Mother and daughter 'tormented' by guards over train ticket South Africa
  4. Morocco king urges 'urgent action' on social problems Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

EFF’s 5th birthday celebrations in 90 seconds
Surprise! South African pops the question in New York Times Square
X