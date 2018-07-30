Pope accepts resignation of archbishop convicted of child abuse cover-up

His resignation comes less than a fortnight after Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asked the pope to sack Wilson, who was found guilty in an Australian court of failing to report allegations against paedophile priest Jim Fletcher.

He had long denied the charges and initially resisted calls to resign pending an appeal against his conviction.

Wilson's legal team made four attempts to have the case thrown out, arguing that he suffered from Alzheimer's and so should avoid trial.

But a magistrate in Australia found Wilson guilty of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person, concluding that his primary motive was to protect the church.

He said when sentencing him that Wilson showed "no remorse or contrition".

The court has adjourned the matter until August 14 to assess whether Wilson can serve his sentence under home detention.