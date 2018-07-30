Record suicides of elderly people in ageing Singapore

SOS said in a statement posted on its website that the number of people aged 60 and above who took their own lives in 2017 rose to 129, which was the highest on record and accounted for nearly 36 percent of that year's total suicides.

"It is very worrying that many elderly are turning to suicide as the only choice to end their pain and struggles," said SOS executive director Christine Wong.

"The ageing population in Singapore is set to bring more challenges to current available social support services. There is imminent need for stronger support networks as the number of elderly Singapore residents living alone continues to increase."

SOS said the rise in cases of elderly people taking their own lives came as the number of overall reported suicides in the country declined in 2017 to its lowest level since 2012.

Official projections show the number of Singapore citizens aged 65 and above will double from 500 000 in 2016 to 900 000 in 2030.

Other developed nations also face challenges due to ageing populations. Japan said last month it plans to bring in more foreign workers to tackle a serious labour shortage caused by the country's ageing, shrinking population.