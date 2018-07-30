World

WATCH | Man jailed after filming himself doing over 300km/h on a bike

30 July 2018 - 11:29 By TimesLIVE

A 26-year-old biker probably regrets filming himself doing over 300km/h on a motorbike after the video was used to help put him behind bars.

Adam Campion, 26, was sentenced to 21-months at Nottingham Crown Court on July 18 after he pled guilty to five counts of dangerous driving offences. According to the Nottinghamshire police, he rode motorcycles on public roads while pulling wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic. He also pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in the retention of stolen goods.

In the video released by police, he can be seen doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic while hurtling down busy roads.

Campion was caught after police searched an abandoned car in September 2016 and found a licence plate in the boot that belonged to a stolen motorbike. Police were able to link this to Campion and executed a warrant at his address, where they recovered a laptop containing hundreds of videos and images. Officers also used forensic facial recognition to identify Campion in some of the videos.

One of the videos showed Campion driving one handed and holding his mobile phone in the other while videoing his speed, which topped 189mph (304km/h). Others included him driving through red lights, driving on the wrong side of the road, pulling wheelies and speeding in and out of traffic.

