Iran advisor says US talks must include return to nuclear deal

An advisor to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that any talks with the United States had to start with reducing hostility and a return to the nuclear deal.

"Respect for the great nation of Iran, reduction in hostilities, US returning to the nuclear deal... That will open the rocky path of the moment," wrote Hamid Aboutalebi on Twitter.

He was responding to a statement by US President Donald Trump on Monday that he was willing to meet "any time" with Iran's leaders without preconditions.

"I would meet with Iran if they wanted to meet," Trump said at a White House press conference, barely a week after he had traded bellicose threats with Rouhani.