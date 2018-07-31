World

'Monster' parents jailed for trying to force daughter to marry cousin

31 July 2018 - 12:47 By timeslive
A husband and wife have been jailed in Leeds, UK, for trying to force their daughter to marry her cousin in Bangladesh.
A husband and wife have been jailed in Leeds, UK, for trying to force their daughter to marry her cousin in Bangladesh.
Image: iStock

A husband and wife have been jailed in Britain after they threatened to kill their daughter if she refused to marry her cousin in Bangladesh.

The Mirror reported that the 18-year-old from Leeds, England, had to be rescued from a village in the Asian country by armed police. The girl's father was sent to prison for four-and-a-half years while her mother was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

"I know I will always have to remain cautious but, knowing those monsters are going to be in prison, I feel the uttermost freedom in my heart," the girl said after the sentencing.

The girl was told she was going to Bangladesh with her family for a holiday, but once there she was informed she had to marry her cousin. She says when she refused, her father beat her and threatened to “chop her up in 18 seconds” if the wedding didn’t go ahead.

The British High Commission managed to rescue her after she sent messages to her boyfriend in Britain.

READ MORE: 

I shot him‚ but his sexual abuse made me do it, says woman who married adoptive father

The Brakpan woman standing trial for the murder of her husband told the Pretoria High Court that she was tired of constant sexual harassment.
News
23 hours ago

'Game-changer' phone app aims to end child marriage in Bangladesh

A new phone app could be a "game-changer" in the fight against child marriage in Bangladesh, where more than half of all girls are married before ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces first election results Africa
  2. KZN taxi boss shot four times in apparent hit South Africa
  3. Tense count as MDC claim election victory in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. SA faces power cuts as 15 Eskom units are down - internal report South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X