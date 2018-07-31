'Monster' parents jailed for trying to force daughter to marry cousin

A husband and wife have been jailed in Britain after they threatened to kill their daughter if she refused to marry her cousin in Bangladesh.

The Mirror reported that the 18-year-old from Leeds, England, had to be rescued from a village in the Asian country by armed police. The girl's father was sent to prison for four-and-a-half years while her mother was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

"I know I will always have to remain cautious but, knowing those monsters are going to be in prison, I feel the uttermost freedom in my heart," the girl said after the sentencing.

The girl was told she was going to Bangladesh with her family for a holiday, but once there she was informed she had to marry her cousin. She says when she refused, her father beat her and threatened to “chop her up in 18 seconds” if the wedding didn’t go ahead.

The British High Commission managed to rescue her after she sent messages to her boyfriend in Britain.