World

More than 500 hikers evacuated from Indonesian volcano

31 July 2018 - 08:59 By AFP
Indonesian and foreign climbers are seen during walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 30, 2018.
Indonesian and foreign climbers are seen during walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 30, 2018.
Image: Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

More than 500 hikers and their guides have been successfully evacuated from an Indonesian volcano after a deadly earthquake triggered landslides that trapped them on the mountain, officials said Tuesday.

Tonnes of rock and mud were dislodged on Mount Rinjani in the 6.4-magnitude quake, which struck early Sunday and was followed by scores of aftershocks, blocking the hiking routes that crisscross the mountain.

Some 560 trekkers were originally thought to have been stranded, including citizens from the United States, France, the Netherlands, Thailand and Germany, as well as many other countries, according to search and rescue officials.

"543 hikers have been evacuated -- they arrived last night," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP.

"There are now six people left... They are all healthy and safe."

Hikers were able to start climbing down on Monday after guides discovered an alternate route that was unaffected by the landslides.

Powerful quake hits Indonesia's Lombok, 12 killed, houses damaged

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesian tourist island
News
2 days ago

Most of the trekkers reached the base of the mountain by late Monday evening, according to I Gusti Lanang Wiswananda, a spokesman for Mataram search and rescue agency.

"They were all tired, but in good condition and were checked by our medical teams on the ground upon arrival," he told AFP.

Wiswananda said one Indonesian hiker died on the mountain and a 30 person rescue team was escorting the six remaining trekkers down from Lake Segara Anak, near Rinjani's summit.

Hundreds of other hikers managed to get off the mountain on Sunday, according to officials.

At least 16 people were killed in the earthquake across affected areas of Lombok, while hundreds of buildings were destroyed including a health clinic.

The quake created panic on the holiday island and sent locals and tourists running outside their homes and hotels.

Helicopters and search teams were deployed to scour the volcano's slopes and drop food supplies for those stranded on the mountain.

More than 500 hikers stranded on mountain after Indonesia quake

More than 500 hikers and their guides remain stranded by landslides on an active volcano on Lombok, a day after a powerful earthquake struck the ...
News
1 day ago

Some 189 foreign tourists, 173 domestic tourists and 181 porters and guides reached the base of the mountain last night, Sutopo said.

Rising some 3,726 metres (12,224 feet) above sea level, Rinjani is the second-tallest volcano in Indonesia and a favourite among sightseers keen to take in its expansive views.

Hiking trails on the mountain were closed following the quake due to fear of further landslides.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Lombok's main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

The initial tremor was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 100 aftershocks.

More than 220 people suffered serious injuries in the quake, Sutopo said.

A Malaysian was among the dead, with another six citizens injured, the foreign ministry in Kuala Lumpur said.

A total of 5,141 people are staying in temporary shelters and in need of clean water, according to officials. 

Most read

  1. US suspends duty-free benefits for apparel from Rwanda Africa
  2. Fake news and propaganda abound while votes are counted in Zimbabwe Africa
  3. Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Chamisa both confident of win after close vote Africa
  4. Two arrested for copper theft in Joburg South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X