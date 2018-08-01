World

Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in US Senate on September 5

01 August 2018 - 17:13 By Reuters
Social media giants will testify at the US Senate Intelligence Committee on September 5 on their plans to combat foreign meddling in the US mid-term elections in November.
Social media giants will testify at the US Senate Intelligence Committee on September 5 on their plans to combat foreign meddling in the US mid-term elections in November.
Image: iStock

Senior executives of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's Google will testify to the US Senate Intelligence Committee on September 5, Senator Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice-chairman, said on Wednesday.

"We will be hosting senior executives from Facebook, Twitter and, yes, Google at a hearing on September 5. To hear the plans they have in place, to press them to do more, and to work together to address this challenge," Warner said at a hearing looking into foreign efforts to influence US elections through the use of social media.

"All the evidence this committee has seen to date suggests that the platform companies - namely Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google and YouTube - still have a lot of work to do," Warner said.

The committee has been looking into the issue for months, but concern heightened on Tuesday, when Facebook said it had identified a new co-ordinated political influence campaign to mislead its users and sow dissension among voters ahead of November's US mid-term elections.

The hearing, which features testimony by experts on technology and cyber security, was scheduled long before Facebook's announcement.

"While it is shocking to think that foreign actors used the social networking and communication mediums that are so central to our lives in an effort to interfere in the core of our democracy, what is even more troubling its that it's still happening today," Senator Richard Burr, the committee's Republican chairman, said in his remarks opening the hearing.

Warner argued that cyber criminals who have been caught "were just the incompetent ones," and said he was concerned that the US government is not well positioned to detect or counter influence operations on social media.

Facebook said on Tuesday it had removed 32 pages and fake accounts from Facebook and Instagram, part of an effort to combat foreign meddling in US elections.

The company stopped short of identifying the source of the misinformation. But members of Congress who had been briefed by Facebook on the matter said the methodology of the influence campaign suggested Russian involvement. 

Facebook uncovers political influence campaign ahead of US midterm polls

Facebook said Tuesday it had shut down more than 30 fake pages and accounts involved in what appeared to be a "coordinated" attempt to sway public ...
News
23 hours ago

US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin meet

Twelve Russian intelligence officers were charged on Friday with hacking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic Party in a ...
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Congo declares new Ebola outbreak in eastern province Africa
  2. Total Shutdown organisers lament Ramaphosa no-show as they descend on the Union ... South Africa
  3. Violence in Zimbabwe was just people ‘expressing themselves’‚ says MDC Alliance ... Africa
  4. Trump urges end to Russia probe on second day of ex-aide Manafort's trial World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X