Police probe use of growth hormones on children in Indian brothels

Indian police are investigating the use of growth hormones in a sex trafficking case, following the arrest of eight people charged with exploitation of children in brothels in Telangana state.

Eleven girls, including four below age 7, were rescued from brothels in the temple town of Yadagirigutta where they were being groomed to become sex workers, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"The traffickers have confessed to us that they were giving hormone injections to the girls," said Mahesh Bhagwat, an officer in the state capital of Hyderabad, about 70 km from Yadagirigutta.

"It is a clear case where we see that the girls were being groomed and injected with drugs to look older than their actual age," he said by phone. "We are also looking for the doctor supplying drugs to the traffickers."