WATCH | Passenger films moment Mexican plane crashes in storm

Investigators began sifting through wreckage of an Aeromexico passenger jet on Wednesday, the head of the country's civil aviation agency said, searching for clues to what caused it to crash as it took off during stormy weather in northern Mexico.

The Mexico City-bound Embraer 190 passenger jet smashed into scrubland near the runway during takeoff from an airport in northern Durango state on Tuesday. All 103 passengers and crew survived by evacuating the plane before it caught fire.

Nearly everyone on the flight suffered minor injuries, Mexican officials said.

Video purportedly of the crash recorded from a plane window showed a dark sky and fog and the ground still visible moments before a thud and shrieking passengers were heard.

Reuters could not independently verify the video.