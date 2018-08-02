Thailand wants Britain to extradite former PM

Thailand's junta wants Britain to extradite ousted leader Yingluck Shinawatra, according to a recent request seen by AFP, in a move denounced as "political".

Yingluck, whose elected government was toppled in a 2014 coup, fled the country in August 2017 after being charged over her government's failed rice policy.

She was sentenced in absentia a month later to five years in prison for failing to stop graft in the programme -- a case lambasted by her supporters as part of a junta effort to drive the ex-premier's family out of politics.

Reports placed her in Dubai and then London, as rumours swirled that she was seeking asylum in Britain. Images of her purportedly in Japan, Singapore and China have cropped up on social media and in local reports.