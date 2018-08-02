World

US senators introduce bill with harsher Russia sanctions

02 August 2018 - 17:57 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands in Helsinki on July 16 2018. The US has announced on Thursday a harsher set of sanctions against Russia.
Image: AFP/Brendan Smialowski

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill on Thursday that they said would raise pressure on Russia in response to Moscow's interference in US elections, as well as its activities in Syria and aggression in Crimea.

"The current sanctions regime has failed to deter Russia from meddling in the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Congress passed a Russia sanctions bill last summer but some lawmakers chafed at what they saw as the Trump administration's reluctance to implement it.

Democratic Senator Bob Mendendez said the administration has not fully complied with those sanctions.

"This bill is the next step in tightening the screws on the Kremlin and will bring to bear the full condemnation of the United States Congress so that Putin finally understands that the US will not tolerate his behaviour any longer," he said.

The bill includes restrictions on new Russian sovereign debt transactions, energy and projects, Russian uranium imports and new sanctions on Russian political figures and oligarchs. 

