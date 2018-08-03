World

Iran's foreign minister says China 'pivotal' to salvaging its nuclear deal

03 August 2018 - 09:29 By Reuters
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Feline Lim

Iran's foreign minister said on Friday China was "pivotal" to salvaging a multilateral nuclear agreement for the Middle Eastern country after the United States pulled out of the pact earlier this year.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal in May. International sanctions were lifted under the pact between world powers and Tehran in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

Trump has ordered US sanctions on Tehran, while a senior State Department official said Washington has told allies to cut imports of Iranian oil by November. Iran and other signatories, including China, have been trying to salvage the deal.

"The role of China in the implementation of JCPOA, in achieving JCPOA, and now in sustaining JCPOA, will be pivotal," Mohammad Javad Zarif said, referring to the technical name for the nuclear deal.

