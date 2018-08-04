World

Chinese girl who vanished from US airport found safe with parents: FBI

04 August 2018 - 11:49 By Missing child
A traveler walks through the main hall at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia.
Image: Daniel SLIM / AFP

A 12-year-old Chinese girl who disappeared from a Washington area airport, setting off a massive police hunt, was found Friday unharmed and with her parents, authorities said.

JinJing Ma was considered a "critical missing juvenile" by police when they learned she left the tour group with whom she was checking in for a flight Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, changed clothes and left the terminal with an unidentified Asian woman.

Ma "was located Friday in the New York City borough of Queens, safe and in the custody of her parents," the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement.

When Ma disappeared with an unidentified woman, there were fears she may have been abducted.

A possibility also remained that there was an asylum attempt to reunite Ma with her parents.

The FBI confirmed the girl was reunited with her parents, but said that because it was an ongoing matter the bureau could not comment on specifics of the case.

