Rappers in Paris airport brawl to remain in custody for a month

Two of France's biggest rap stars were on Friday ordered to spend a month in custody after a brawl between them and their entourages delayed flights and forced a partial shutdown of a Paris airport.

The beef between Booba and Kaaris at Orly airport kicked off on Wednesday in a departures hall packed with holidaymakers, some of whom filmed the incident on their phones as the rivals fought across shelves of perfume and souvenirs at a duty-free store.

A French judge on Friday said "persistent animosity between the two groups" and the risk of further altercations meant the rappers and nine others should remain in detention until the next hearing on September 6.

"What happened is inexcusable, regrettable," Booba said during the hearing, making reference to the travelling families, working people and children who were there at the time.