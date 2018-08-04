US government responsible for finding parents of separated children: judge

"And the reality is that for every parent who is not located, there will be a permanent orphaned child, and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration."

Sabraw ordered that the government put someone in charge of the "significant undertaking" to find the adults. So far, only 13 parents have been located.

"The judge is refusing to let the government off the hook for the mess it made," said lawyer Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which sued the government over the separations which resulted from the "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

The government, meanwhile, said in a court-ordered joint status report filed Thursday that the ACLU should use its "considerable resources and their network of law firms, NGOs, volunteers and others" to find deported parents and orchestrate reunification.

The rights group said it had made clear that it would help however it could, but that "the Government must bear the ultimate burden of finding the parents."