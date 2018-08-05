20 killed in plane crash in Swiss Alps

All 20 people on board were killed when a small vintage plane crashed in the Swiss Alps, police said on Sunday.

Three Austrians and 17 Swiss were on board the trimotor JU-52 aircraft, built in the late 1930's as a military aircraft and later used to operate scenic and charter flights, when it crashed shortly before 5pm (1500 GMT) on Saturday on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Grissons.

The plane had been returning from Locarno near Switzerland's southern border.

Police said those killed were couples from the Swiss cantons of Zurich, Thurgau, Lucerne, Schwyz, Zug and Vaud, along with a three-member family from Austria and three crew members from Thurgau and Zurich.

"Yesterday was the worst day in the 36-year history of JU-Air," the airline's Chief Executive Kurt Waldmeier said at a news conference in nearby Flims on Sunday. "We have all suffered a very great loss."