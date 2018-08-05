Up to 20 feared dead in Swiss Alps plane crash

Up to 20 people are feared dead after a small plane crashed in the Swiss Alps.

Authorities have provided few details about those on board JU-Air's plane which crashed on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Graubuenden on Saturday.

Local media and aviation websites have reported that the plane, which seated 17 passengers along with two pilots and a flight attendant, was fully booked and that no one survived.

Police confirmed that the crashed plane was JU-Air's JU-52 HB-HOT aircraft, which aviation websites said was flying from Locarno near Switzerland's southern border to the airline's base in Duebendorf, Zurich.

Neither authorities nor the airline were available to provide further details ahead of a news conference at 1200 GMT.