Bangladesh introduces death penalty for traffic deaths

The Bangladeshi government promised on Monday to introduce the death penalty for deliberate road deaths in a bid to quell more than a week of demonstrations calling for better road safety, as new student-led protests were met with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Over the weekend scores of people were hurt as police fired tear gas and mobs apparently loyal to the government attacked demonstrators, photographers and the US ambassador's car.

The tens of thousands of teenage school pupils and university students who have paralysed the capital Dhaka and other towns for the past nine days, torching eight buses in the process, are pressing for better road safety after a speeding bus killed two teenagers on July 29.

The latest clashes on Monday in the Rampura neighbourhood saw police use tear gas to dispel hundreds of students from a private university, said local police chief Rafiqul Islam. "They tried to set ablaze a police camp. We fired tear gas to disperse them," he said, adding four police officers were injured.