A former British Olympian - with strong ties to SA - bragged on national television about how she duped Queen Elizabeth’s butcher into supplying her with pig’s blood to vandalise her cheating lover’s apartment.

Lizzie Purbrick‚ who competed in showjumping‚ recently plastered lewd messages written in pig’s blood throughout the London apartment of her former lover‚ Conservative Party MP Lord David Prior.

She was involved in a long-standing relationship with Prior after the collapse of her marriage to Reggie Purbrick‚ who lives on a KwaZulu-Natal farm.

Last month she was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and slapped with a restraining order for using blood to cover the walls and floor with phrases such as “whore”‚ “big dik lord” and “lady slut”. She also used the blood to paint a picture of a penis and to douse Prior’s bed linen.

The Camberwell Magistrate’s Court in London heard how Purbrick - who admitted to a charge of criminal damage - left a cheque for £1‚000 (about R17‚400) for the havoc she had caused.

Following her sentencing‚ Purbrick flew to SA to escape the heat. It is understood that she is keen to set up an equestrian school here and spend more time with her family.

Purbrick‚ who returned to England to appear on ITV’s This Morning show this week‚ told the Sunday Times on Thursday that she had just landed at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg and was prepared to speak about her bloody crime. “Please call any time‚” she said.

But she later failed to respond to several follow-up calls.