British MP's jilted lover has 'no remorse' for bizarre bloodbath
A former British Olympian - with strong ties to SA - bragged on national television about how she duped Queen Elizabeth’s butcher into supplying her with pig’s blood to vandalise her cheating lover’s apartment.
Lizzie Purbrick‚ who competed in showjumping‚ recently plastered lewd messages written in pig’s blood throughout the London apartment of her former lover‚ Conservative Party MP Lord David Prior.
She was involved in a long-standing relationship with Prior after the collapse of her marriage to Reggie Purbrick‚ who lives on a KwaZulu-Natal farm.
Last month she was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and slapped with a restraining order for using blood to cover the walls and floor with phrases such as “whore”‚ “big dik lord” and “lady slut”. She also used the blood to paint a picture of a penis and to douse Prior’s bed linen.
The Camberwell Magistrate’s Court in London heard how Purbrick - who admitted to a charge of criminal damage - left a cheque for £1‚000 (about R17‚400) for the havoc she had caused.
Following her sentencing‚ Purbrick flew to SA to escape the heat. It is understood that she is keen to set up an equestrian school here and spend more time with her family.
Purbrick‚ who returned to England to appear on ITV’s This Morning show this week‚ told the Sunday Times on Thursday that she had just landed at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg and was prepared to speak about her bloody crime. “Please call any time‚” she said.
But she later failed to respond to several follow-up calls.
During the This Morning interview‚ broadcast this week‚ Purbrick recounted how she filled containers with blood‚ stored them in a suitcase and set off for London on a local train.
She said her “lovely local butcher‚ the Queen’s butcher and a very good friend of mine” supplied her with the blood. “I told him I was doing a re-enactment of MacBeth for the Women’s Institute‚” she explained.
“On the train I only had memories of that hysterical movie Keeping Mum. Do you remember when all the blood seeped out of her trunk?” said Purbrick.
“I was quite convinced it was going to start seeping across the train. I truly had no idea what I was going to do. I just headed to his house and I thought something would come to mind.”
Why pig’s blood? “My brothers used to torture me by locking me in the pen with my father’s pigs. I was terrified of them. That was one reason - I had a bit of a ‘revenge mode’ on.
“Secondly‚ David [Prior] loved pigs...” she added.
Purbrick described their relationship as happy‚ until she returned from a trip to Africa. “I spend a lot of time in Africa‚ where my love‚ my soul and my heart are. He just took me out to dinner.”
Purbrick believed Prior was going to propose to her‚ but she was sorely mistaken. Instead‚ Prior announced that he was too busy for a relationship and would pay for her ticket back to Africa.
“For once in my life‚ I was at a loss for words‚” she said. “I was astounded. I thought he was playing a huge joke - but he wasn’t!”
It was when Purbrick went to collect her belongings from the apartment she shared with Prior that she discovered he was cheating on her. That’s when she decided she would exact revenge.
Describing her bizarre act‚ Purbrick said: “It was absolutely hilarious. I danced around the room with my paintbrush. I think I was probably a bit mad then.”
Purbrick says she he has no regrets about what she did. She feels some “remorse for my poor children‚ who say I’m an absolute mad monster‚ [but] actually personally [I feel] no remorse.
“Some deeds require action. This one did - his action‚ not mine!” she added.
Purbrick has also directed her frustration towards members of the British royal family. She claimed in British newspapers that she rode with Princess Anne “all the time” while growing up in Norfolk‚ adding that the princess could be “spectacularly rude – like her father”.
“She can cut you down to the size of that‚” Purbrick added about Princess Anne. “She just turns round and looks at you. She can be a b****!”