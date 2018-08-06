Indonesia evacuates tourists after Lombok quake kills 91

Indonesia evacuated hundreds of tourists from popular resorts and sent rescuers fanning across the holiday island of Lombok after a powerful quake killed at least 91 people and reduced thousands of buildings to rubble.

The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake sparked terror among tourists and locals alike, coming just a week after another deadly tremor surged through Lombok, killing at least 17 people.

Rescuers on Monday searched for survivors in the rubble of houses, mosques and schools that were destroyed in the latest disaster which struck on Sunday evening.

"91 people died, 209 suffered from serious injuries," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

"There are challenges: the roads were damaged, three bridges were also damaged, some locations are difficult to reach and we don't have enough personnel."

An operation was also under way Monday to evacuate some 1,200 tourists from the Gili Islands, three tiny, coral-fringed tropical islands a few kilometres off the northwest coast of Lombok that are particularly popular with backpackers and divers.

Local disaster officials said 358 tourists had been evacuated so far. At least one person, an Indonesian holidaymaker, was killed on the Gili islands while another tourist died on nearby Bali, which is a major destination.

Denink Ayu, a hotel receptionist on Gili Trawangan, the biggest of the three Gilis, told CNN Indonesia that "everybody was panicking" after the quake hit.

"We are fighting for boats now. We are all queueing at the port, but there's not enough boats," she said tearfully.