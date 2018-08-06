Plane crashes in California parking lot, killing all five passengers

A small plane crashed in the parking lot of a San Diego retail store on Wednesday, killing all five passengers on board according to BBC news.

The twin-engine Cessna plane was bound for John Wayne Airport, when the pilot declared an emergency.

The single-engine aircraft bounced while attempting to land at the Montgomery Field Airport around 5.25pm local time, became airborne again and then crashed in a nearby Costco parking lot, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.