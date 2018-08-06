World

Plane crashes in California parking lot, killing all five passengers

06 August 2018 - 11:47 By Reuters
The debris of a plane which crashed into a parking lot is seen in Santa Ana, California, U.S. August 5, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.
The debris of a plane which crashed into a parking lot is seen in Santa Ana, California, U.S. August 5, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.
Image: The War Beard Youtube Motovlogger/via REUTERS

A small plane crashed in the parking lot of a San Diego retail store on Wednesday, killing all five passengers on board according to  BBC news. 

The twin-engine Cessna plane was bound for John Wayne Airport, when the pilot declared an emergency.  

The single-engine aircraft bounced while attempting to land at the Montgomery Field Airport around 5.25pm local time, became airborne again and then crashed in a nearby Costco parking lot, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

Local news video footage showed the charred remains of the aircraft, with one of its wings and its nose crushed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident, Gregor said. 

San Diego police and fire officials could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

