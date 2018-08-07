Iran dismisses US talks offer as Trump reimposes sanctions

Iran dismissed a US offer to renegotiate a historic 2015 nuclear deal signed with other major powers as President Donald Trump reimposed crippling sanctions on Tuesday.

Trump's withdrawal from the agreement in May has infuriated European partners who were determined to keep it alive and now find their businesses operating in Iran faced with the threat of US legal penalties.

The sanctions that went into effect on Tuesday target Iranian access to US banknotes and key economic sectors including cars and carpets.

Much of the damage has already been done, with Trump's aggressive rhetoric fuelling a run on the rial in recent months, while worsening inflation has stoked public protests against the government's management of the economy that have intensified over the past week.

Most Iranians see US hostility as a basic fact of life, so their frustration is largely directed at their own leaders for not handling the situation better.

"Prices have been increasing for three or four months and everything we need has become so expensive, even before sanctions returned," said Yasaman, a 31-year-old photographer in Tehran.