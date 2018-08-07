World

Mexico's new leader: 'Nobody will threaten us' with wall

07 August 2018 - 08:40 By AFP
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives to participate in an activity with the members of the Mexican association of engineers at the Palace of Mines in Mexico city, Mexico August 6, 2018.
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives to participate in an activity with the members of the Mexican association of engineers at the Palace of Mines in Mexico city, Mexico August 6, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed Monday his country would not be threatened by a wall, in a thinly veiled rebuke to US President Donald Trump's jabs across the border.

"Mexico is going to become a power -- and will change the balance of power. Nobody will threaten us that our borders will be closed or militarized," warned Lopez Obrador, who takes office December 1.

"This will be possible because the country will grow and there will be jobs."

Trump has cited Mexico's record number of homicides last year as one of many reasons the United States needs a more secure border.

The reality star turned president campaigned on a promise to deport undocumented immigrants and build a new border wall with Mexico -- which he said would be paid by America's southern neighbor -- to prevent arrivals of undocumented migrants, whom he has described as criminals.

'We want the children free!': a cry from inside migrant detention center

"Where are the children?" several women shout together from behind the detention center wall. "We want the children free!"
News
1 month ago

Trump's explosive remarks cost him business contracts and fueled the worst diplomatic crisis in decades between the United States and Mexico.

On May 14, a senior US delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Lopez Obrador in Mexico City.

But the issue of the wall was not addressed then or in letters that the Mexican president-elect later exchanged with Trump.

Official Mexican government statistics counted 28,711 murders in 2017, the highest since records began in 1997.

The situation has worsened, with another 15,973 murders over the first half of this year alone. 

READ MORE

US police say 11 children rescued from 'filthy' hideout

Police say 11 children ages one to 15 were rescued in the US state of New Mexico after officers raided a dilapidated compound occupied by armed men.
News
1 day ago

Mexico earthquake unearths ancient temple

A devastating earthquake that struck central Mexico last September gave way to a fascinating discovery: remnants of a rain god temple within an Aztec ...
News
26 days ago

WATCH | Passenger films moment Mexican plane crashes in storm

Investigators began sifting through wreckage of an Aeromexico passenger jet on Wednesday, the head of the country's civil aviation agency said, ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN farmers fighting fires after protests South Africa
  2. Mexico's new leader: 'Nobody will threaten us' with wall World
  3. Fury over 'misogynistic article' by top engineer intensifies South Africa
  4. Ivory Coast leader announces amnesty for Simone Gbagbo and 800 others Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X