Mexico's new leader: 'Nobody will threaten us' with wall

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed Monday his country would not be threatened by a wall, in a thinly veiled rebuke to US President Donald Trump's jabs across the border.

"Mexico is going to become a power -- and will change the balance of power. Nobody will threaten us that our borders will be closed or militarized," warned Lopez Obrador, who takes office December 1.

"This will be possible because the country will grow and there will be jobs."

Trump has cited Mexico's record number of homicides last year as one of many reasons the United States needs a more secure border.

The reality star turned president campaigned on a promise to deport undocumented immigrants and build a new border wall with Mexico -- which he said would be paid by America's southern neighbor -- to prevent arrivals of undocumented migrants, whom he has described as criminals.