Uproar in Singapore over store selling ivory jewelry

A Singapore online store selling ivory jewelry has sparked uproar, with an animal rights group Tuesday slamming the shop for offering products made from "tortured" elephants.

Ivory Lane offers earrings for Sg$160 (R1,560) and necklaces for Sg$800 (R7,800), and insists its products are made from ivory that was obtained before 1990, when an international ban on the trade began.

It is still legal in Singapore to export and import products made from ivory sourced before the ban took effect.

The shop's Facebook page shows a picture of women wearing the items, with the message: "Ivory is a secret desire for most girls."