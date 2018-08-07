WATCH | Well, this is awks! Former campaign advisor compares Trump to Madiba

Carter Page, a former advisor to the Trump campaign, who is currently under investigation by the FBI on whether he colluded with Russia to undermine the 2016 US presidential election, has likened the Russia-Trump investigation to what former South African President Nelson Mandela went through during apartheid.

In a documentary aired on Sky News, Page said that Trump has been under "tremendous constraints, pressures and abuses."

"In a lot of ways he reminds me of Nelson Mandela. A lot of people were using the intelligence apparatus to go after him in illicit ways. There's significant things that he's (Trump) persevered through."

The Washington Post reported that recent documents filed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the US show that a fund set up to help pay legal costs incurred by aides to Trump who are part of the Russian investigation had so far raised around $200,000.

On Sunday Trump admitted in a tweet that his son had a meeting in 2016 with a Krelim-connected lawyer to get information about his then political opponent, Hillary Clinton.