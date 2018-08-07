Wildfires the size of Los Angeles may be California's worst

Multiple wildfires that together grew Monday to nearly the size of Los Angeles could become the worst in fire-prone California's history, authorities warned.

The River and Ranch fires, which together are called the Mendocino Complex, blackened an area of 273,660 acres (110,750 hectares).

Authorities from state fire agency CalFire reported before midday that it already had mushroomed into the second worst blaze in state history in terms of area burned.

"I expect to see it to be number one, unfortunately, this evening," CalFire spokesman Scott McLean said on Facebook.

The largest ever until Monday had been the Thomas Fire in December 2017. It was 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers) -- almost the size of Los Angeles.