Death toll in Lombok quake hits 131, more than 156,000 displaced

The death toll from a shallow 6.9-magnitude earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has risen above 130, officials said Wednesday, with about 156,000 forced from their homes.

The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake triggered panic among locals and tourists on Lombok on Sunday, just a week after another tremor surged through the holiday island and killed 17.

Around 1,477 people have been severely injured in the latest quake, with tens of thousands of homes damaged, and authorities have appealed for more medical personnel and basic supplies.

"We estimate the death toll of 131 will keep rising," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Workers with heavy machinery resumed searching through the rubble of homes, schools and mosques on Wednesday, with hope of finding any survivors fading.

Muhammad Zainul Majdi, the governor of West Nusa Tenggara province which covers Lombok, said there was a dire need for medical staff, food and medicine in the worst-hit areas.