Emotional goodbye as teen girl says goodbye to boyfriend as life support switched off

An emotional goodbye message from a teen girl in the UK to her boyfriend just before his life-support machine was turned off has gone viral, with over 3,8000 reactions, 400 shares and just under a thousand comments on the post.

Stephanie Ray posted a picture of herself lying next to her boyfriend, Blake Ward, in a hospital bed in Gwynedd in Wales and wrote a touching tribute to him.

“We were told yesterday that Blake would never recover and his brain was too damaged and we had to make the hard decision of turning his machine off and let him go," she wrote in the post on August 4.

The Daily Post reports that Ward was rescued after he was swept out to sea by a riptide. It's believed he was with two other children during the incident and Ward had to be airlifted to hospital.

Ray also posted a video of a collection of images of herself with Ward and said she was determined to make him proud.