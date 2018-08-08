World

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

08 August 2018 - 08:19 By AFP
As much as 300 millimetres of rain is expected over the greater Tokyo region by early Thursday.
As much as 300 millimetres of rain is expected over the greater Tokyo region by early Thursday.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

A powerful typhoon was churning towards Japan on Wednesday, prompting the nation's weather agency to warn of heavy rain and violent winds and airlines to cancel dozens of flights.

Typhoon Shanshan was expected to make landfall about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of Tokyo by early Thursday, sparking fears that the busy morning commute in the capital could be disrupted.

The storm is packing maximum gusts of 180 kilometres per hour (112 mph) and was around 500 kilometres (310 miles) southeast of Tokyo early Wednesday.

With rain and winds expected to intensify on Wednesday, television networks urged Tokyo workers to go home early.

The storm could dump as much as 300 millimetres (12 inches) of rain over the greater Tokyo region by early Thursday.

Airlines have cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights to and from Tokyo's main Narita Airport east of the capital.

The ANA group has scrapped 36 domestic flights as well as international flights from Narita to Shanghai and Hong Kong, and Air New Zealand cancelled a round trip between Auckland and Narita.

The typhoon is the latest weather front to batter Japan, which has been sweating through a record heatwave that followed devastating rainfall in central and western parts of the country in July.

The record rains caused flooding and landslides that killed over 200 people and devastated large swathes of the country. 

READ MORE

Record heatwave sweeps across Northern Hemisphere

From the Arctic Circle and Scandinavia to California, Japan and North Africa, an exceptional heatwave has been sweeping across the Northern ...
News
12 days ago

'Unprecedented' Japan heatwave kills 65 in one week

An "unprecedented" heatwave in Japan has killed at least 65 people in one week, government officials said Tuesday, with the weather agency now ...
News
15 days ago

Fierce heatwave hits Japan flood recovery

A blistering heatwave smothered swathes of flood-hit western Japan Monday, hampering clean-up efforts as survivors and relief workers toil in ...
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Making of a monster: Sister reveals Diego Novella's past South Africa
  2. Protest action shuts roads in North West and KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa has until Thursday to respond to #TheTotalShutdown demands South Africa
  4. More than 70,000 homeless after deadly Lombok quake World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Musk considers taking Tesla private
‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
X