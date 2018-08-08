Will US sanctions spark turmoil in Iran?

If the US was hoping renewed sanctions on Iran would cause immediate economic turmoil and mass anti-government protests, it may be disappointed, though real pain could still be on the horizon.

US President Donald Trump described the embargoes that returned on Tuesday as "the most biting sanctions ever imposed".

That was already an exaggeration since they only reimposed measures that were in place before the 2015 nuclear deal which he abandoned in May.

His national security advisor, John Bolton, said Iran's leaders were already "on very shaky ground" after days of protests across the country against high prices and the lack of political reform.

But while there is plenty of despair in Iran over the state of the economy, and fear for the future, the return of sanctions were marked by relative calm.

A large-scale security deployment and mobile internet blackouts certainly played a role, and getting a clear picture of the situation outside Tehran is almost impossible due to heavy reporting restrictions.

But the chatter on social media indicated at least a lull in the protests, while analysts said the idea that economic pain could lead to a full-blown revolution was far-fetched.

"Western observers are often quick to erroneously assume that localised demonstrations... are wholesale rejections of the Islamic republic," said Henry Rome of the Eurasia Group in a briefing note.

"Despite a rise in public protests, the regime does not yet face an existential threat. The security forces are brutal, efficient, and loyal."