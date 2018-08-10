Anniversary of fatal Charlottesville rally puts city, D.C. on edge

Joan Fenton knows she will not make much money at her Charlottesville gift shop this weekend, when the downtown district will be virtually locked down for the anniversary of last year's deadly white nationalist rally. But like many other owners, she will be open anyway.

"They want to be open in solidarity with the community," Fenton said. "They feel that not being here is giving in to fear and terror."

Officials in Charlottesville have vowed a massive police presence – with some 1,000 personnel assigned – to deter any violence.

The "Unite the Right" rally last August, called to protest the removal of a Confederate statue, turned the picturesque Virginia college town into a chaotic scene of street brawls, and one woman was killed when an Ohio man rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.