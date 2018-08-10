World

Armed robbers kill 10 people in botched bank heists: Nigeria police

10 August 2018 - 13:24
Ten people were shot dead after Nigerian robbers first attacked a police station to seize weapons before raiding a bank on Thursday.
Image: iStock

Armed robbers killed at least 10 people, including a policeman, when they raided a police station and two banks in southern Nigeria, police said on Friday.

The incident, which took place on Thursday in Igarra in Edo state, was the latest in a string of such robberies in which the assailants have first attacked a police station to seize weapons before going on to raid a bank.

"Ten people were killed in total. The gunmen first attacked a police station where they killed three people, including two detainees and a policeman," a senior police officer told AFP.

Three people near the police station also died after being hit by stray bullets, he said, adding that a police vehicle at the scene had been torched.

"The robbers attacked two banks but could not break into the vaults," he said.

He said four people, including customers, were shot dead at the two banks.

