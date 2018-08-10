World

At least four people killed in Canada shooting

10 August 2018 - 14:45 By Reuters
Four people have been shot dead in an ongoing incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton. Police have urged residents to stay inside and lock their doors.
Four people have been shot dead in an ongoing incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton. Police have urged residents to stay inside and lock their doors.
Image: Gallo Images

At least four people were killed in a shooting incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton, police said on Friday.

The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter the incident was ongoing and there were multiple fatalities. The police urged people to stay inside and lock doors.

In 2014, another mass shooting in New Brunswick led to the deaths of three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers and the wounding of two more in Moncton. At the time, the incident was one of the worst of its kind in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than they are in the US and deadly attacks on police are rare. But a proliferation of weapons has led to an increase in gun crimes in recent years.

Last month, a gunman walked down a busy Toronto street, killing two people and wounding 13 before turning his gun on himself.

On Thursday, Ontario pledged more money for police and to keep suspects behind bars while they await trial on gun crimes charges, as the Canadian province grapples with rising shootings involving domestically obtained weapons. 

Gunman dead after shooting 9, including girl, in Toronto: police

Nine people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, and the gunman was dead.
News
18 days ago

WATCH | Gunman opens fire in Toronto, killing one and injuring 13

Two people including the gunman are dead and 13 wounded in Toronto after a shooting Sunday in the busy Greektown neighborhood, adding to concern ...
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab abalone syndicate and lab South Africa
  2. Jiba and Mrwebi fight for their jobs South Africa
  3. Home Affairs: It’s not us‚ it’s them South Africa
  4. All eyes on ConCourt for long-awaited ruling on Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X