World

At least four people killed, including two policeman, in Canada shooting

10 August 2018 - 15:59 By Reuters
At least four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton on Friday.
At least four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton on Friday.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton and one person was taken into custody, police said on Friday.

Police in Fredericton, a city of about 56,000 that is the capital of the province of New Brunswick, said in a post on Twitter that the incident was under investigation and there were multiple fatalities.

Another police tweet said two of the four people killed were police officers but gave no details and did not release the names of the victims. Local media images showed emergency vehicles converged on a tree-lined residential street.

Gun laws in Canada are more strict than in the US but a proliferation of weapons has led to an increase in gun crimes in recent years.

"Awful news coming out of Fredericton," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely."

Three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were killed and two more were wounded in 2014 in Moncton, New Brunswick, about 195 km from Fredericton, in one of the worst incidents of its kind in Canada.

Last month, a gunman walked down a busy Toronto street, killing two people and wounding 13 others before turning his weapon on himself.

Toronto, Canada's largest city, has had 241 shooting incidents this year, resulting in 30 deaths, a 30% increase in fatalities.

On Thursday, Ontario pledged more money for police and to keep suspects behind bars while they await trial on gun crimes charges, as the Canadian province grapples with rising shootings involving domestically obtained weapons.

Gunman dead after shooting 9, including girl, in Toronto: police

Nine people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, and the gunman was dead.
News
18 days ago

WATCH | Gunman opens fire in Toronto, killing one and injuring 13

Two people including the gunman are dead and 13 wounded in Toronto after a shooting Sunday in the busy Greektown neighborhood, adding to concern ...
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab abalone syndicate and lab South Africa
  2. Jiba and Mrwebi fight for their jobs South Africa
  3. Home Affairs: It’s not us‚ it’s them South Africa
  4. All eyes on ConCourt for long-awaited ruling on Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X