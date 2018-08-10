World

Australia MPs 'trolled' by constituents requesting Queen portraits

10 August 2018 - 12:47 By afp
Australian politicians have been inundated with "tongue in cheek" requests for portraits of Queen Elizabeth II after an article published by Vice on Wednesday.
Australian politicians have been inundated with "tongue in cheek" requests for portraits of Queen Elizabeth II after an article published by Vice on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters

Australian politicians have been inundated with "tongue in cheek" requests for portraits of Queen Elizabeth II after a writer uncovered an obscure law allowing voters to request one at taxpayers' expense.

Under the Constituents' Request Program, Australians can ask their MPs for "nationhood material" including a photo of the Queen wearing a wattle brooch - a gift from former Australian prime minister Robert Menzies - and a pin featuring the country's coat of arms.

The Queen is Australia's head of state as it remained a British dominion after gaining independence in 1901.

Other material on offer includes the national, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags, "nationhood documents" such as booklets on Australian flags and national symbols, and a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh.

MPs said they had not received any requests for Queen Elizabeth portraits - until Vice's Nicholas Lord pointed out the archaic provision in an article on Wednesday.

"Excellent trolling @VICEAU, I do find this to be comfortably the dumbest part of my job," tweeted Labor MP Tim Watts, representing the Victorian seat of Watts Gellibrand.

"But be warned youth of Gellibrand: if you request a portrait of Liz, there's nothing stopping me sending you some other 'material' in the same parcel."

The "other material" in his package included photos of retired Aussie Rules' Western Bulldogs captain Bob Murphy and former Australian Labor PM Julia Gillard.

Watts told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he had received four dozen requests for portraits of the Queen in 24 hours after the Vice article was published.

"I think 99 percent were tongue firmly in cheek," he added.

Young South African meets the Queen

Not everyone can brag about meeting the Queen of England but for 24-year-old Siphosethu Mbuli this became a reality - and she has a year-long course ...
News
1 month ago

Another Victorian Labor MP, Ged Kearney, tweeted that while her office did have portraits of the Queen available, she usually received more requests for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

The government-funded programme, introduced in 1990, was criticised by former Greens party leader Bob Brown in 2012, who told parliament that public money could be better spent elsewhere.

"If there is extra money available, I suggest that it go to ensuring that Indigenous people in Australia who are being deprived of their first languages be given an education in their first languages and that we stop some first languages going to extinction in this country," he said.

"I think that might have priority. However, if there are members opposite who cannot find a picture of Her Majesty, I would be happy to provide them with one."

The Queen is hugely popular Down Under, although there are some who view the monarchy as an anachronistic colonial relic. Those pushing for Australia to become a republic failed to win a national referendum on the question in 1999.

IN PICTURES | Cuteness overload as Britain's littlest prince is christened

You can't help but smile when you see the photo of the Duchess of Cambridge beaming  down at her youngest child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, on the ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Mr Trump, meet Her Majesty the Queen - Helen Mirren

On Thursday, Donald Trump will be greeted in London by what remains of the British government, which, at the time of writing, was a valet, an ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Guide dogs honoured for transforming the lives of disabled South Africa
  2. Latest Ebola flareup in eastern DRC claims another 10 people World
  3. Metrorail Gauteng trains suspended after commuters trash 15 cars South Africa
  4. Two injured as learner driver hits accelerator instead of brake South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X