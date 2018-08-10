Australia MPs 'trolled' by constituents requesting Queen portraits

Australian politicians have been inundated with "tongue in cheek" requests for portraits of Queen Elizabeth II after a writer uncovered an obscure law allowing voters to request one at taxpayers' expense.

Under the Constituents' Request Program, Australians can ask their MPs for "nationhood material" including a photo of the Queen wearing a wattle brooch - a gift from former Australian prime minister Robert Menzies - and a pin featuring the country's coat of arms.

The Queen is Australia's head of state as it remained a British dominion after gaining independence in 1901.

Other material on offer includes the national, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags, "nationhood documents" such as booklets on Australian flags and national symbols, and a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh.

MPs said they had not received any requests for Queen Elizabeth portraits - until Vice's Nicholas Lord pointed out the archaic provision in an article on Wednesday.

"Excellent trolling @VICEAU, I do find this to be comfortably the dumbest part of my job," tweeted Labor MP Tim Watts, representing the Victorian seat of Watts Gellibrand.