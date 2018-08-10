World

Norway to test free heroin for drug addicts

10 August 2018 - 12:56 By afp
Norway has one of the highest drug overdose mortality rates in Europe.
Norway has one of the highest drug overdose mortality rates in Europe.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Norway, which has one of the highest deadly drug overdose rates in Europe, will test prescribing free heroin to the most serious addicts to improve their living conditions, the government said on Friday.

The Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs has been tasked with proposing an experimental project to identify patients likely to benefit from the programme, to examine the implementation method, and to calculate the costs.

"We hope that this will provide a solution that will give... a better quality of life to some addicts who are today out of our reach and whom current programmes do not help enough," Health Minister Bente Hoie wrote on Facebook.

Norway has one of the highest overdose mortality rates in Europe, with 81 deaths per million in 2015 after Estonia (132 deaths per million) and Sweden (88 deaths per million), according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

Already adopted or tested in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Denmark, medical heroin therapy is controversial, but supporters argue that in addition to improving the quality of life of addicts and lowering overdose mortality, it reduces crime and the costs associated with it.

The first treatments under the project will begin in 2020 at the earliest, the health ministry said in a statement.

The initiative could benefit up to 400 drug addicts, according to the daily Aftenposten.

MORE: 

WATCH | 'We'd wait for our turn to use the needle': Project helps Tshwane's heroin addicts

A former drug addict who lived on the streets has joined a mission to help homeless drug addicts in Tshwane by giving them something that could ...
News
1 month ago

Heroin republic: how South Africans as young as 8 are shooting up deadly drug

South Africa has emerged as a key player in the global distribution of heroin, according to a multinational research report.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Guide dogs honoured for transforming the lives of disabled South Africa
  2. Latest Ebola flareup in eastern DRC claims another 10 people World
  3. Metrorail Gauteng trains suspended after commuters trash 15 cars South Africa
  4. Two injured as learner driver hits accelerator instead of brake South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X