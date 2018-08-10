Tennessee executes first man in nearly a decade

The US state of Tennessee on Thursday used a controversial lethal injection procedure to execute a man who was convicted of raping and killing a child, after the nation's top court declined his final bid for a stay.

"I just want to say I'm really sorry. And that ... that's it," Billy Ray Irick said in his final words before prison officials in Nashville, Tennessee started the process. He was pronounced dead at 7:48 pm, officials said at a press conference.

Irick was the first inmate to be executed in Tennessee since 2009.

The US Supreme Court had earlier denied a stay of execution for the convict, rejecting concerns about the inmate potentially feeling sensations equivalent to being "burned alive."