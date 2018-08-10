UN chief calls for investigation of Saudi coalition attack on Yemen bus

The United Nations chief on Thursday urged an "independent and prompt" probe into a strike at a market in rebel-held northern Yemen that killed at least 29 children.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called "on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular the fundamental rules of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack," his spokesman said in a statement, emphasizing that "all parties must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations."

He also reiterated his call "for a negotiated political settlement through inclusive intra-Yemeni dialogue as the only way to end the conflict."