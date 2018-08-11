World

Greek fire death toll at 94: officials

11 August 2018 - 15:14 By AFP
The Greek government is heavily criticised for its management of the deadly fires that destroyed a seaside region on the east of Athens.
The Greek government is heavily criticised for its management of the deadly fires that destroyed a seaside region on the east of Athens.
Image: VALERIE GACHE / AFP

The death toll from Greece's deadliest fire disaster rose to 94 on Saturday after one more victim died in hospital, the fire brigade said.

Reports said the latest casualty was a 57-year-old woman.

More than 30 people are still hospitalised after the July 23 wildfire in the coastal resort of Mati near Athens.

Four senior officials including the minister responsible for the police and the heads of the police and fire brigade have been removed from their posts.

The government had insisted that with winds blowing at speeds of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) an hour, there was little time to mount an effective evacuation.

It later emerged that the police had failed to properly seal off the area because the fire brigade had not alerted them to the location and size of the blaze.

As a result, many drivers were inadvertently diverted into Mati's narrow streets and trapped.

Residents fleeing the flames with just the clothes on their backs were also left unaided on the beaches for hours.

A judicial investigation into possible faults by state officials is under way.

The relatives of two people who perished in the fires have also sued the authorities for negligence and exposure to danger.

More lawsuits are expected. 

READ MORE

Volunteers rush to help Greece fire victims

Schools in the Greek port town of Rafina are unusually busy for summer -- overflowing with donations and volunteers, showing the vast wellspring of ...
News
15 days ago

Rescuers scour scorched towns after Greece wildfires kill at least 74

Rescue workers in Greece continued to search charred homes and burned-out cars Wednesday as the toll from some of the worst wildfires this century is ...
News
17 days ago

Greek fires death toll hits 50: officials

The death toll from a series of fires sweeping Greece climbed to 50 on Tuesday with a Red Cross official reporting the discovery of 26 more bodies at ...
News
18 days ago

At least 24 dead in Greek wildfires

At least 24 people have died and more than 150 been injured after wildfires tore through woodland and villages around Athens, as Greek authorities ...
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Man shot while cycling South Africa
  2. Over 450 people hurt in Romania protest clashes World
  3. 'A few screws loose': Seattle pilot opens up to control tower World
  4. Greek fire death toll at 94: officials World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X