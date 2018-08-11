Over 450 people hurt in Romania protest clashes

More than 450 people were hurt during a huge anti-corruption protest in Bucharest, Romanian police said on Saturday, a day after the rally at which around 30 people were arrested.

Police had used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protesters as tens of thousands rallied to call on the leftwing government to resign.

Many demonstrators needed treatment after inhaling pepper spray and tear gas, while others suffered blows, hospital sources said.

Around 30 police were also injured, 11 of whom were taken to hospital.