Seattle airplane crash 'not a terrorist incident': local sheriff

11 August 2018 - 10:14 By AFP
An F-15 jet attempts to intercept a Horizon Air Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, which was reported to be hijacked, in Fircrest, Washington, the U.S. before crashing in south Puget Sound, August 10, 2018, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.
Image: Christopher Maher/via REUTERS

The crash of a passenger airplane taken from the Seattle airport in the US state of Washington was "not a terrorist incident," the local sheriff's office said.

"This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info .. this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved," the office of the Pierce County Sheriff said on Twitter.  

