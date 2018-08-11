Seattle airplane crash 'not a terrorist incident': local sheriff
The crash of a passenger airplane taken from the Seattle airport in the US state of Washington was "not a terrorist incident," the local sheriff's office said.
"This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info .. this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved," the office of the Pierce County Sheriff said on Twitter.
Male is confirmed a suicidal male. Acted alone he is 29 year old Pierce county residence . We are working back ground on him now.— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018
Two military F 15 chased plane but was not involved in crash— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018
Told F 15s made it within a few minutes of theft of plane. Pilots kept plane out of harms way and people on ground safe. Yay air force . They may not admit for a few days. But is true..— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018
