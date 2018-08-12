White supremacists set to rally outside White House a year after deadly clash

White supremacists are set to rally outside the White House on Sunday, one year after torch-wielding neo-Nazis clashed with counter demonstrators in a deadly protest that highlighted the growing boldness of the extreme right in the United States.

Organised by Unite the Right -- the same network that called last year's protest in Charlottesville, Virginia -- Sunday's rally will once again see the extremists stand face-to-face with anti-fascists, who are staging a counter protest.

"I don't know exactly what will happen, but it probably will not be good," tweeted Richard Spencer, a leader of the so-called "alt-right" movement, who said he would be staying away from the rally.

All firearms will be banned from the Washington protest site, including those legally carried by licensed gun owners, officials said.

Rally organisers encouraged supporters to bring a US or Confederate flags, and cautioned not to react angrily to counter protesters.

"There will certainly be provocateurs trying to get a reaction out of you by trying to stick cameras in peoples' faces, yelling, etc," the Unite the Right website stated.

Members of the leftist Answer Coalition plan a "mass action" to protest the white nationalists.