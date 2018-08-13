LISTEN | Ex-White House staffer releases tape of her firing

A former White House staffer who has written a bombshell memoir of her time serving under President Donald Trump released a secret tape Sunday of the chief of staff firing her.

Omarosa Manigault Newman said she decided to release the secret recording of John Kelly in the Situation Room -- which marks a breach of security protocols -- and recorded conversations with Trump because "this is a White House where everybody lies."

The White House Situation Room is supposed to be a top-security room and electronic devices are banned there, but it was not immediately clear whether Manigault Newman would face legal ramifications for releasing the recording.

On the tape, which Manigault Newman said was made in 2017, a voice she claims belongs to Kelly points to "significant integrity issues" that prompted him to fire her.